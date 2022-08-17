E. Queen street in downtown Hampton is full of shops and businesses (Scott Blessing/WAVY-TV)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A power outage affecting a good part of downtown Hampton isn’t expected to be fixed until later this afternoon, around 3-6 p.m.

Because of that, Hampton City Hall will be closed the rest of Wednesday, the city announced. City workers will still work from home if possible.

The outage stretches from about LaSalle Avenue to the west to around Mercury Boulevard. However the Ruppert Sargent and the Hampton History Museum are not affected and remain open.

Some traffic lights in the area may be affected.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

To see Dominion’s outage map, click here.