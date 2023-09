ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Parts of Elizabeth City are without power Friday afternoon due to a power failure at one of its substations, the city of Elizabeth City said.

It said crews are on the scene to assess the situation to determine the cause and to repair the problem.

The city did not have an estimate on when power would be restored, and advised people to be cautious in Elizabeth City, “as this power outage has affected the majority of the traffic lights near downtown.”