Pothole problems in Portsmouth leave resident concerned; city says repairs are on the way

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s pothole problems in Portsmouth!

Terry Eley lives in the Cavalier Manor section of the city and says a road has been damaged for years and nothing has ever been done about it.



Eley said the pothole problems are on Taft Drive and Bunche Blvd. He said three other streets in the neighborhood have been repaired and he’s waiting on his street’s turn.

“From 505 Taft Drive to Bunche Blvd has been torn up for years,” he said. “When I come down here on my car, I have to really go slow and the reason why is because of the potholes.”

Terry said the road has been like this for over 10 years and he wants to see it fixed.

Taft Drive

“It’s very aggravating because you have to duck a hole and go into another hole,” he said.

He’s worried about potential damage it could cause to his car or others.

“My concern is that sooner is later somebody’s car is going to be tore up from the alignment,” he said.

He said he’s called the city, public works department and the mayor’s office for years and heard anything back.

“Nothing has been done so I shared with them, ‘I will not be calling your office anymore. My next call will be to WAVY TV-10. So here we are,” he said.

10 On Your Side’s Madison Glassman reached out to the City of Portsmouth.

Dana Woodson, a city spokesperson said that Taft Drive is closed between Bunche Boulevard and Riddick Drive until September 30 for sewer repairs.

Woodson said it’s going to be paved shortly after those repairs happen.

Remember, if you have any concerns on the roads, 'Don't get Mad, get Madison!' Reach out to 10 On Your Side's Traffic Anchor, Madison Glassman.

