Portsmouth’s Mercy Chefs serve in Puerto Rico to assist in disaster relief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mercy Chefs a Portsmouth-based organization has deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with relief efforts amid the recent earthquakes and aftershocks.

Managing Chef, Chef Jay Bachman, is leading the team on the ground that is preparing and serving meals at a church in one of the largest cities in Puerto Rico.

Iglesia Cristiana De La Familia is located just 20 miles from the epicenter of the largest quakes where over 400 structures have been destroyed.

Mercy Chefs started serving hot meals in the community on Jan. 17.

The disaster relief organization will also send out food to other sites and groups as needed, including volunteers who have come to the area to provide support.

Photo courtesy of Mercy Chefs.

The team sent water units a week ago to assist communities without running water.

“Our hope is to reach everyone who has been affected, from families in the surrounding villages, some sleeping in tents and cars, to relief workers who are in the area to help with the disaster,” said Bachman.

Since its founding in 2006, Mercy Chefs has served more than 2 million meals and in 2015 it received both the Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism Award and the Hampton Roads Volunteer Achievement Award.

To support the Mercy Chefs on their mission and current relief, visit their website.