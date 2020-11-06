Your guide to Veterans Day virtual and in-person events in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Veterans Day is a national holiday that recognizes the anniversary of the end of World War I and honors all of those who served the country.

While some events will still be held in person on Wednesday, Nov. 11, this year many local ceremonies will be held virtually.

Here is what we know for Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake

Shoney’s will serve the freshly-prepared breakfast bar on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Hampton Roads Shoney’s in Chesapeake is located at 721 N. Battlefield Drive.

Hampton

The Hampton VA Medical Center will be hosting a virtual Veterans Day ceremony. The event begins Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. and is expected to run until 12:15 p.m. It will be streamed on the Hampton VA’s Facebook page. For more information, click here.

Norfolk

The city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will be virtual this year and will feature the Old Dominion University U.S. Army ROTC Color Guard, 29th Division Band, a wreath-laying ceremony, and special messages from Mayor Kenneth Alexander and members of the Norfolk Veterans Commission. The video will also highlight city employees who served in the military and continue to proudly serve Norfolk residents every day.

Watch the Veterans Day video tribute on Norfolk TV48, Facebook, or by clicking the “City Spotlight” link on the city’s website.

Nauticus & Battleship Wisconsin

From Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Saturday, Nov. 14, veterans and active-duty military will receive 50% admission for combo tickets purchased online or at the admissions desk. A military ID or proof of service is needed.

On Nov. 11, the museum will host its Virtual Veterans Day Program from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Then on Nov. 14, educational programming will happen throughout the Nauticus and WW2 reenactors will be on the Battleship Wisconsin. For more information on both events, click here.

Virginia Beach

The city and the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO) announced that it has canceled this year’s Veterans Day parade, ceremony, and luncheon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Military Aviation Museum

The museum will host a special Veterans Day program with author Eileen Bjorkman as she presents a history of combat search and rescue, beginning with the U.S. reliance on U.K. capabilities in the early days of World War II through the start of the Vietnam War.

The presentation is based on her new book, “Unforgotten in the Gulf of Tonkin: A Story of the U.S. Military’s Commitment to Leave No One Behind.” For more information, click here.

For a list of Veterans Day restaurant and convenience store discounts, click here.

