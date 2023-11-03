PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A popular restaurant at Virginia Beach Town Center is getting ready to open a new location at Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

Yard House, a national chain that features an extensive American-style menu, 110 taps of draft beer and lots of classic rock, will officially open on Nov. 12. It’ll be their fourth location in Virginia.

Its hours will be until midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Yard House will be the third full-service restaurant at Rivers, joining the Crossings Cafe and Admiral’s Steak & Seafood. There are also more casual restaurants in the Asian-inspired Mian and Slice Pizzeria, as well as a Starbucks.

Check out Yard House’s full menu here.