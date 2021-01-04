Woodard appointed to fill Glover’s Portsmouth council seat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Woodard has been appointed to temporarily fill the city council seat of Portsmouth’s new mayor, Shannon Glover.

#BREAKING With a 4-2 vote — with @Shannongloverva & Lisa Lucas-Burke voting against — Christopher Woodard has been appointed to fill Glover's former seat. He has now been sworn in. (Sorry for the screenshot quality) @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/9dNXxOPSBw — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 4, 2021

The council voted 4-2 on Monday to appoint Woodard, with Glover and former Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke voting no.

Lucas-Burke was hoping for a second term as vice mayor, but the council voted 5-2 to appoint new council member De’Andre Barnes. Glover and Lucas-Burke voted no.

Barnes is a Portsmouth native who runs a nonprofit for children called the Portsmouth City Sports Club, Incorporated.

30 people in total were vying to fill Glover’s seat.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow when the new @cityofPortsVA Council meets for the first time…they will be charged with picking one of 30…YES…30 candidates to temporarily fill @Shannongloverva's vacant council seat. On the list several candidates that didn't win in Nov. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/rMox0wVGmg — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 3, 2021

