Woodard appointed to fill Glover’s Portsmouth council seat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Woodard has been appointed to temporarily fill the city council seat of Portsmouth’s new mayor, Shannon Glover.
The council voted 4-2 on Monday to appoint Woodard, with Glover and former Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke voting no.
Lucas-Burke was hoping for a second term as vice mayor, but the council voted 5-2 to appoint new council member De’Andre Barnes. Glover and Lucas-Burke voted no.
Barnes is a Portsmouth native who runs a nonprofit for children called the Portsmouth City Sports Club, Incorporated.
30 people in total were vying to fill Glover’s seat.
You can watch the meeting on the city's Facebook page.