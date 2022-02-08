Woman’s sentence suspended after guilty plea for voluntary manslaughter in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison with the entire sentence suspended in connection with a fatal shooting in 2020 in Portsmouth.

According to online court records, Samantha Ann Barfield pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday, which was amended from an original charge of second-degree murder.

A charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony was dropped.

Barfield was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation, which begins immediately upon sentencing.

The shooting happened in May 2020 on Princeton Place in Portsmouth.

Police said Barfield shot 54-year-old Oliver W. Reid Jr. in the early morning hours of May 22 in the 3700 block of Princeton Place, across High Street from Maryview hospital. He died at the scene.