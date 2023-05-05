PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman who claimed to have a weapon robbed the Dollar Delites store in Portsmouth on Thursday, May 4.

The crime happened just after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, located near the 3500 block of Towne Point Road, told the victim she was armed and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators say although the suspect threatened to have a firearm, she never displayed one.

There were no injuries reported.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Surveillance image of Dollar Delites robbery suspect. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police) Surveillance image of Dollar Delites robbery suspect. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police) Surveillance image of Dollar Delites robbery suspect. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. You can also submit an anonymous tip via the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.