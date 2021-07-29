Woman stabbed on Dale Drive in Portsmouth; 1 in custody

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured early Thursday morning in a stabbing on Dale Drive in Portsmouth.

The stabbing happened around 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Dale Drive, according to police.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Police said one person was taken into custody, but didn’t release details about their identity.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10