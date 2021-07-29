Woman stabbed on Dale Drive in Portsmouth; 1 in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured early Thursday morning in a stabbing on Dale Drive in Portsmouth.
The stabbing happened around 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Dale Drive, according to police.
Officers arrived to find a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.
Police said one person was taken into custody, but didn’t release details about their identity.
