Woman sought in connection with attempted robbery of the Port Norfolk Supermarket

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Portsmouth are seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted robbery suspect.

Investigators want to find 33-year-old Chanta Monique Mitchell, on charges of attempt robbery, abduction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mitchell was last seen driving a white 4-door Kia Forte.

Vehicle sought in connection with attempted robbery incident on January 6, 2022. (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

The incident dates back to January 6. Officers were called to the Port Norfolk Supermarket in the 300 block of Mt. Vernon for an attempted robbery.

If you have any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.