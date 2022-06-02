PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Thursday night in Portsmouth, police say.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, they say.

This shooting comes about six hours after two men were shot on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth. A boy was shot about an hour later in Port Norfolk.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.