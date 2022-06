PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of downtown Portsmouth.

Police say the woman was shot around 2:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Effingham Street. That is south of the I-264 interchange.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

(photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)

(photo: WAVY/Wyatt Young)