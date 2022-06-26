PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Sunday Sunday afternoon in Portsmouth.
Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue. That is off of Effingham Street, south of I-264.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She is expected to survive.
There is no word on a suspect or motive.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.