PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Sunday Sunday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue. That is off of Effingham Street, south of I-264.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She is expected to survive.

There is no word on a suspect or motive.

