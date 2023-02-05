PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is seriously injured following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 10:23 p.m. in the 20 block of Loxley Rd. Police say a woman was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.