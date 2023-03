PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is seriously injured following a shooting Friday afternoon in Portsmouth.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:11 p.m. near the 2500 block of Evergreen Place. Police say a woman sustained a serious injury and was transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.