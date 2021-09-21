Woman seriously injured during stabbing on Elmhurst Lane in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was seriously injured during a stabbing incident in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police around 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers say they are currently investigating the stabbing that happened near the 1500 block of Elmhurst Lane.

The victim, an adult woman, sustained a serious stab wound.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including the current condition of the victim.

No further updates including possible suspect information have been released.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

