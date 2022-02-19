Woman seriously hurt in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has serious injuries after being shot Saturday night in Portsmouth.

Police say the woman arrived at a local hospital around 6:25 p.m. with a serious gunshot wound.

It was later determined that she was shot in the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue. That’s near Deep Creek Boulevard.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

