PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire Friday morning on Beacon Road, off Deep Creek Blvd. near Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

The 911 calls came in around 7:15 a.m. Crews were able to rescue the woman during a quick interior attack, per Marin Erwin with Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services, and the fire was eventually extinguished at 7:52 a.m.

Navy Regional’s Medical Crew R25 helped treat the patient at the scene and she was taken to Maryview Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.