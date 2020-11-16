Woman pleads guilty to first-degree murder in man’s stabbing death in 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the 2017 stabbing death of a 40-year-old man in Portsmouth.

Latisha S. Warren, of Portsmouth, pleaded guilty to the murder charge Nov. 10.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2021.

Police said the incident was reported just after midnight Aug. 12, 2017 in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

40-year-old Darnell D. Phillips sustained a fatal stab wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: