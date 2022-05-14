PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have named a woman as a person of interest following the fatal shooting of a man in Portsmouth Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Shea Street, off Portsmouth Blvd.

A man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified on Friday morning as 27-year-old Charles Lovell Mosley.

On Saturday, police named Amber Ishmael-Oldsfield as a person of interest regarding the fatal shooting. Police did not clarify her relationship with the victim.