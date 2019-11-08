Woman makes plea for return of sentimental items after her car was stolen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Eagle Point in Portsmouth can be a quiet place, but now, it’s the center of one family’s heartbreak.

“It’s a pretty nice neighborhood,” said Julia Cooke. “You just never think things are going to happen to you.”

Thursday morning, Cooke was headed out the door with her three kids to get them off to school.

“I saw my car was gone,” she said.

Cooke’s Dodge Durango was missing. She said she suddenly had a bad feeling in the pit of her stomach.

“I was thinking ‘Where was my car?'” Cooke said.

She says it was stolen.

“It gives me a bit of an empty feeling,” she said.

Cooke, a U.S. Navy wife, had just returned from visiting family out of town. She parked the car, but left her bags inside. She lost a laptop, iPods and her wallet.

“They saw it was the only car in my driveway,” Cooke added. “They saw that there were three car seats when they went in and I don’t know what type of person still takes the car anyway.”

But something else left in the now-missing SUV hurts even more. Inside Cooke’s wallet were pictures of her brother Joshua, who died 14 years ago. There was also a cross given to her at his funeral.

“It would mean the world to me to get them back,” she said. “I don’t even care if I get my car back as long as I can have those back.”

Police are now searching for the car and Cooke is searching for her sense of security.

“I feel sorry for them,” Cooke said. “I just really hope they have the heart to bring it back.”