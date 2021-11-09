Woman killed in shooting Tuesday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday night in Portsmouth.
Police said the “gunshot wound incident” happened around 5:34 p.m. near the 2100 block of Pearl Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound.
Police did not release additional information on the circumstances or any suspects.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
