Two women injured in seperate shootings on George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating two Sunday afternoon shootings that sent two women to the hospital.
According to police, the first shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. near the 4000 block of George Washington Highway. However, officers did not immediately find her after they arrived on the scene.
The woman was later located at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Hours later, at 6:09 p.m., police responded to reports of a second shooting near the 4500 block of George Washington Highway. The victim was later found at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No information has been released about either of the women’s identities or the cause of the shootings.
