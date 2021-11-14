Two women injured in seperate shootings on George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating two Sunday afternoon shootings that sent two women to the hospital.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. near the 4000 block of George Washington Highway. However, officers did not immediately find her after they arrived on the scene.

The woman was later located at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Hours later, at 6:09 p.m., police responded to reports of a second shooting near the 4500 block of George Washington Highway. The victim was later found at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No information has been released about either of the women’s identities or the cause of the shootings.