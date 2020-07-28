Woman injured in domestic-related shooting on Ash Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a woman was injured after a domestic incident turned into a shooting Tuesday morning.
Police say the woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of Ash Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic argument that “turned into a gunshot wound incident.”
The woman was shot in the upper body and then taken to a local hospital.
A person was arrested and charges are pending. Police have not released their identity.
