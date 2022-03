PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An early Sunday morning shooting injured a woman in Portsmouth.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Vermont Avenue.

A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

No further information has been released.

