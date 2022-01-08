Woman injured during overnight shooting near Carver Circle in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured during a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.

According to Portsmouth Police, they got the call for the walk-in gunshot wound incident around 3:35 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a still-unidentified woman, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

A crime scene was later located near the 10th block of Carver Circle.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY TV 10