Woman has been missing from Portsmouth senior center for almost a week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find a woman who’s been missing nearly a week.

Patricia Webb, 66, was last seen at Silvertree Seniors of Portsmouth on Madison St. on August 13. She was wearing a long black skirt and white long jacket. Police say she takes medication for high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536.

