PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a woman was found shot Wednesday morning on Leckie Street in the Park View area.

Police announced at 8:44 a.m. that officers were in the 1500 block of Leckie St. investigating. The woman was receiving treatment from medics for the non life-threatening wound.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for more updates on this breaking news.