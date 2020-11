PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was hurt after a shooting on Thursday morning.

According police, they were notified around 1:36 a.m. for the shooting in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue. An adult female was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police had responded to a double shooting late Wednesday night on Connor Place.

