PORTSMOUTH, Va/ (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a woman was “found with fatal injuries” in Portsmouth Monday evening.

According to Portsmouth police, the incident occurred near the 100 block of Allard Road around 7 p.m. Monday.

Details are still limited regarding the incident. 10 On Your Side is learning more including the identity of the victim.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.