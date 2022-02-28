Woman fatally shot Sunday night in Port Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a homicide after a woman was fatally shot Sunday night in the Port Norfolk community.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Florida Avenue. That’s near the intersection of Bayview Boulevard by the Elizabeth River.

The woman died before paramedics could get her to the hospital.

This is the second fatal shooting in Hampton Roads on Sunday night. A man was fatally shot about 90 minutes prior in Norfolk.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.