Woman dies in shooting on Rodgers Place in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting has left a woman dead in Portsmouth late Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the 20 block of Rodgers Place around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old female with a fatal gunshot wound.

There are no additional details at this time.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

