Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Port Norfolk community of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say the homicide happened around 1:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. That’s between London Boulevard and High Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

