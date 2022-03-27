PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was seriously injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Sunday evening.

According to police, the incident is currently being investigated as a gunshot wound incident. The call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. Sunday near the 4400 block of Point West Drive.

A woman sustained serious injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.