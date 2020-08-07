Woman charged with murder after fatal shooting of Portsmouth man back in May, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man back in May on Princeton Place, police announced Friday.

Samantha Ann Barfield, 53, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say she shot 54-year-old Oliver W. Reid Jr. in the early morning hours of May 22 in the 3700 block of Princeton Place, across High Street from Maryview hospital. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no other information was available in a press release Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.