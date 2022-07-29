PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Pine Needles Circle in Portsmouth.

Police arrested Brittany Hines in connection to the shooting. Hines is being charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting in commission of a felony.

Officials say the call for the shooting came in around 4:50 p.m. on June 30 in the 10th block of Pine Needles Circle. A man and woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.