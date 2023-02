PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the homicide of 29-year-old Glen Wallace.

On February 16, police responded to the 600 block of Dunedin Road, when officers arrived they found Wallace with a fatal injury.

23-year-old Diamond A. Woodhouse was arrested on February 27 and charged with first-degree murder.

Woodhouse is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.