PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the temperatures drop, more people without a place to stay turn to shelters for a warm place to sleep.

“We see an increase of individuals that were OK being outdoors during the milder weather and then trying to get into a shelter,” said Darlene Sparks Washington, executive director of Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless.

Local shelters, including Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, work around the clock to make sure people have the cold weather essentials.

“Make sure our clients still have the things they need … to undergo the weather,” she said. “That could mean thermal underwear. Making sure we have enough blankets for the shelter. Ensuring our clients have coats.”

Volunteers at Union Mission Ministries also work to keep people healthy.

“We have to prepare for sickness. People catch colds and flu,” said Rev. John Gray, executive director of the Union Mission Ministries.

Many local shelters rely on generous donations from you.

Items like hand warmers, blankets, cold weather jackets, gloves, long sleeve shirts and socks are things shelters need in the winter.

Still, things like washcloths and bath towels help year round.

“We get home we have a nice warm space to be in and there are individuals within our community that don’t have that luxury. Always be mindful of them and support agencies that are on the frontline,” Sparks Washington said.

For more about how to help Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless, click here. It’ll take you to the shelter’s Facebook page. If you are looking for services, you can call 757-399-0200 to learn more.

Union Mission Ministries has a full list of items the shelter really needs. If you want to donate, click here to check out the organization’s website. Union Mission Ministries is open 24 hours per day if you need somewhere to sleep. You can call 757-627-8686 to learn more.