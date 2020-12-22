Wednesday’s Child from 2009 celebrating Christmas by reconnecting with special friend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Try and recall what was happening in the summer of 2009: Among the big news stories: freshly minted president Barack Obama was trying to lead the nation out of a financial crisis, millions had lost their jobs and thousands of troops were deployed overseas fighting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Locally, a 9-year-old girl was mainly focused on the crisis in her home: mom was dealing with debilitating and unpredictable illness. Pop was leaving the family.

And, she, Najeonna, was just trying to grow up like any “normal” child.

Kenya Olson reached out to The UP Center for help in the form of a mentor for Najeonna.

“She was having a lot of difficulties with her pops, with her father,” says Olson. “And, I was getting sick a lot with my lupus.”

Lupus is a potentially devastating disease that causes the body to attack its own immune system.

Within a few months, the UP Center matched Najeonna with a big sister, Stephanie Pettit.

“She took her out and about, ” says Olson.

Pettit was excited about her new little friend. They apparently had a lot in common. Stephanie was in a mentoring program, too.

“When I was a ‘little sister,’ I was probably going through a lot of similar things. My dad wasn’t around.”

“And I found that the UP Center was doing that program, the UP Center in Portsmouth.”

“It was a good time that she came into my life when my father wasn’t around. Stephanie would take me places, we would go to the beach, we’d go out to eat.”

And mom, Kenya, began to notice the difference. “Naje started smiling again. She started having her personality, started opening up again.”

Fastforward to today, Najeonna is a businesswoman, having opening a bakery in the Yorktown area.

It’s called “One Girl Desserts and Pastries.”

Stephanie is in the “business” of raising 3 rambunctious children. When they saw each other via Zoom recently there were plenty of smiles all around.

“It’s only been forever,” said Pettit.

And, Najeonna: “I just want to say ‘thank you so much, Stephanie! I’m so blessed to have you as a part of my life.”

Pettit: “Thank you so much. It’s so special to hear that from you today!”

Today, hundreds of children in single parent families are hoping to be matched with mentors. If you want to find out more about volunteering here in Hampton Roads, contact TEAM UP Mentoring with the UP Center in the Norfolk, Portsmouth area.

And on the Hampton side, connect with Big Brothers Big Sisters.