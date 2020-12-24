‘We have to do something, we have to come together’: Portsmouth community calls to ‘Stop the Violence’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Community members and local leaders gathered Thursday to call for an end to the violence in Portsmouth.

Three children were shot this week — one of them was killed.

“We have to do something, we have to come together. And we have to also understand that even if we fully staff our police department. We can’t arrest our way out of crime,” said Councilman-elect De’Andre Barnes.

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a double shooting Tuesday in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Truxton Avenue. The other victim is expected to be ok, but the suspects are still at large.

“There is a 7-year-old that will not wake up and see what Santa Claus have left her under her Christmas tree. There’s a 13-year-old young man two days prior to the 7-year-old, that won’t wake up to see what Santa Claus or parents have left them under the Christmas tree,” said Pastor Barry Randall.

On Sunday, a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were shot on Rutter Street.

Police say the boy had been shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl is expected to recover.

Monica Atkins’ son was killed in 2014 and at the public press conference, she pleaded for the violence to end.

“I’m numb because it’s a revolving door, revolving door, revolving door. I prayed this morning, asked god ‘why me?’ But, I can tell you this — I refuse to give up, we shouldn’t have to bury our kids.”