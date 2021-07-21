‘We are here to help’: Glascow Health Services provides mental health resources in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic continues to reveal the need for mental health resources across the country.

Counselors with Glascow Health Services tell 10 On Your Side they are “here to help.”

The clinic is located at 301 Goode Way, Suite 105 in Portsmouth, inside of the Downtown Professional building. This is not far from London Boulevard and Effingham Street.



“We really wanted to have our thumb on the pulse of the community. When we walk out these doors in this community. We interact with those most in need,” said Shannon Monterio, Glascow Health Services program director.

The health clinic reached out to 10 On Your Side because they are seeing an increase in people struggling with mental health as we slowly recover from stay-at-home orders.



“A lot of people are dealing with depression, anxiety mainly because of the pandemic,” Whitnee Rawles, a Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP) Counselor.



Four QMHPs with Glascow Health Services want to provide coping skills.



“We want to be that support, that backbone, that advocate for them and their needs,” said Rawles.

The clinic is open to everyone in need, regardless of age, race, or gender.

“I’m a longtime resident of Portsmouth. I see it every day at the grocery store, at the bank. There’s a need, it’s an unmet need in this community and that’s the reason why we’re here,” said Program owner Trenton Walker.

The group wants to erase the stigma surrounding mental health, especially in the Black community. Which is nearly 55% of the city population.



“There is a stigma amongst the African American community, especially when it comes to mental health and their fear of it, their unwillingness to do it,” said Monterio. “We see a lot get arrested because of their mental health, because they are misunderstood. We want to be able to bridge that gap, to be able to help these individuals.”

The health center offers a variety of counseling options: one-on-one or in groups.

If you are worried about cost, some insurances will offer free or reduced prices. Monterio said Medicaid offers free sessions.

Earlier this year, one of the largest organizations in Hampton Roads, Christian Psychotherapy services closed abruptly.

“There are a lot of people out there not getting their mental health services. We want to let them know that we are here,” said Monterio.



The clinicians want residents to contact the office at 757-392-2334.

“It’s okay to seek help. It’s okay to have assistance and support.”