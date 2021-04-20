Wawa to present Coast Guard with $20,000 grant during grand opening of new Portsmouth store

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wawa is offering the Coast Guard with a grant during the opening of a brand new store in Portsmouth Thursday.
Wawa is holding the grand opening ceremony on Thursday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. The location of the new store is at 720 London Boulevard.
During the ribbon-cutting, Wawa officials will be presenting the Coast Guard Foundation with a $20,00 grant to fund the recreation and wellness programs for 2,300 Coast Guard members.
The programs will help members stay fit while they work 24 to 48-hour search and rescue shifts.