Wawa to present Coast Guard with $20,000 grant during grand opening of new Portsmouth store

FILE – This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. The convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, 2019 the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pennsylvania, believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wawa is offering the Coast Guard with a grant during the opening of a brand new store in Portsmouth Thursday.

Wawa is holding the grand opening ceremony on Thursday, April 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:10 a.m. The location of the new store is at 720 London Boulevard.

During the ribbon-cutting, Wawa officials will be presenting the Coast Guard Foundation with a $20,00 grant to fund the recreation and wellness programs for 2,300 Coast Guard members.

The programs will help members stay fit while they work 24 to 48-hour search and rescue shifts.