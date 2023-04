PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – William E. Waters Middle School in Portsmouth dismissed students early Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

Although there are limited details at this time, officials say the school was evacuated and the school was dismissed at 10:30 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the bomb threat.