PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Waters Middle School in Portsmouth is dismissing early Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

According to an email sent to parents and faculty, the school says a bomb threat was called into the main office Wednesday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, Waters Middle School was evacuated immediately and is having an early dismissal given the time it would take for emergency responders to conduct a search of the school.

This early dismissal comes as many schools across Hampton Roads and North Carolina have received bomb threats over the last few days.

The school will be dismissing students at 10:45 a.m.