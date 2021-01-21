Water main break on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth causes traffic detours; water shut off for repairs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth is causing traffic detours while city officials work to fix the issue.

As of 3:10 p.m., the water was turned off to continue with the repair. The water service disruption will affect customers between the blocks of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard; and, Airline Boulevard and Bart Street.

City officials with the Department of Public Utilities say the break is in the eastbound lane of Airline Boulevard at South Street.

The lanes are closed during the work and traffic is being detoured.

The statement released says that when the water service is turned off, it may last for up to about four hours to allow crews to repair the 8-inch water main.

The work crew will begin notifications to customers.

For more information, contact the Portsmouth Department of Public Utilities at 757-393-8561.

This is a breaking news story.