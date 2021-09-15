Water main break closes Portsmouth City Hall Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Hall will be closed Thursday due to a water main break.
The break affected the second through fifth floors of the building.
While the break had been secured as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, staff was still surveying the extent of the damage.
An update on City Hall operations will be sent out Thursday about operations on Friday.
