Water main break closes Portsmouth City Hall Thursday

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Hall will be closed Thursday due to a water main break.

The break affected the second through fifth floors of the building.

While the break had been secured as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, staff was still surveying the extent of the damage.

An update on City Hall operations will be sent out Thursday about operations on Friday.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

