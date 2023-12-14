PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Jesse Hogg never got to open his Christmas presents last year.

Four days earlier, he had been gunned down in what police describe as an illegal gun sale that turned violent.

“It’s been unreal,” said Hogg’s grandmother, Sandra Brady. “It’s just still hard to believe that he’s not with us anymore. They’re keeping a little memorial over there where it happened and I’ve heard that a lot of kids still go around there and just talk to him. His ex-girlfriend or girlfriend keeps it. I went over there recently and put Christmas stuff. He would have turned 18 this past summer.”

One can only ask what could have been for Jesse and the four teenagers charged in his death.

“Waste of life went on from every direction,” said Hogg’s grandfather, Larry Brady. “I mean, Jesse’s lost his life and future. And so some of the ones that did this, there’s a lot of lives lost; a lot of potential and now is gone.”

As the case makes its way through the courts, time is frozen to Dec. 21, 2022, when Jesse was 17 years old, the youngest suspect was only 13 years old, two were 17 and Analwah Jones was 18.

The Bradys are already familiar with the graphic evidence that describes how Jesse was shot in the back twice in a struggle over his gun. Analwah Jones has cooperated with police, and there was a discussion in Thursday’s hearing in Circuit Court about a plea, but a judge hit the brakes, saying Jones must first testify against two other suspects.

The Grandparents are not pleased.

“The 13-year-old, you know, I’d like to know where he is and I like to know that he’s going to stay there (under confinement) until he’s 21,” Sandra Brady said. “She (a representative of the Commonwealth’s Attorney) told me they were done with that case. What I read in the victim’s rights, any information I get has to come from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and that’s not coming.”

The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office responded to that statement.

“This office sympathizes with and seeks to secure justice for the families of our victims,” according to the statement. “We have been in consistent and regular communication with both parents and both grandparents of Jesse Hogg, keeping them notified of each development in this case.”

Much of the horrific crime was caught on home surveillance video.

The grandmother is steeling her emotions to prepare for the trials.

The multiple felony charges against Tristan Johnson Jr. are set for a jury trial on Feb. 8. He was 17 years old when he was arrested in connection to Hogg’s murder. No trial date is listed in online records for Pharondus Clemon, who was also 17 when was arrested in connection to Hogg’s death.