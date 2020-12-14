Warner, Kaine announce more than $7 million to reduce flooding in Portsmouth

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — On Monday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $7,485,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to construct a new stormwater pump station in the Olde Towne Historic District of Portsmouth.



It’s estimated that this project will reduce the flooding risk for the entire Olde Towne Historic District, including 210 buildings, and protect an area of approximately 23 acres.

“We’re pleased to announce this federal funding to support the construction of a critical flood mitigation project in Portsmouth,” said the Senators. “Recurrent flooding can have detrimental effects on a region. This project will better protect the treasured Olde Towne Historic District from future flood damage.”

Portsmouth and much of the Hampton Roads area have experience recent flooding that resulted in several road closures.