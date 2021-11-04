Wanted man who jumped from Portsmouth bridge after police chase once again evades capture

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old man who has evaded police capture multiple times in the last week has once again successfully run from officers.

On Thursday, police received several calls reporting that Alex Tew, who is wanted on 19 charges in Portsmouth and some others in Suffolk and Chesapeake, had been seen at a residence near Woodrow Street and Florida Avenue.

The calls reporting Tew’s location came in around 9:40 a.m. Patrol officers arrived and confirmed with a citizen that Tew was there.

A search warrant was obtained and executed around 3:36 p.m. One person exited the house and was detained by not arrested.

Police swept the building, but did not find Tew.

Tew, a suspect in several motorcycle thefts in Portsmouth, was previously involved in a police chase that ended with him crashing an SUV and jumping from the West Norfolk Bridge on Oct. 26. After jumping, he was seen by “citizens, media and officers” but evaded capture.

That morning, a WAVY crew at the scene saw a man get out of the water and walk away with a limp.

He was also seen again on Saturday at a Portsmouth residence. He fled the scene again, but police found evidence at the home that resulted in them obtaining an additional 12 warrants for charges of eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.

Evidence in Alex Tew case (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

In relation to the pursuit Oct. 26, Tew is charged with carjacking, two counts of abduction, felony eluding, three counts of grand larceny, obstruction of justice and driving while revoked.

He’s also wanted on several charges from other cities, including felony probation violation in Chesapeake and assault and battery of a family member in Suffolk.

Police said Tew frequents various Hampton Roads cities and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.